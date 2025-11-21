Baku to host Armenian experts at roundtable

At a government meeting on Thursday, officials approved the allocation of 17.55 million drams to organize charter flights between Yerevan and Baku to facilitate the experts’ attendance.

According to the decision, participation in the roundtable is expected to strengthen contacts between civil society representatives in Armenia and Azerbaijan and establish mechanisms to build trust between the societies of the two countries.

The Armenian experts’ trip follows a meeting in Yerevan on 21–22 October 2025 between Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives. The meeting aimed to promote a peaceful agenda following the Joint Declaration signed in Washington on August 8 by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The event, organized jointly by civil society activists with support from official structures in both countries, was the first of its kind held in a strictly bilateral format. During the visit, participants also met with Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia.