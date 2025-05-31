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Trip
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang joined U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to China, drawing major attention because the trip could potentially help resolve ongoing disputes over Nvidia’s advanced H200 artificial intelligence chips.
13 May 2026-10:22
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A White House official stated on Monday that no meeting is currently planned between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during Trump's upcoming trip to Asia this month, despite speculation that he might pursue opportunities to revive diplomacy with Pyongyang.04 May 2026-23:28
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The King was greeted in Bermuda with a boat trip, dancing, and a slavery exhibition during his first visit to a British overseas territory as monarch.02 May 2026-12:11
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Lai Ching-te has canceled a planned visit to Eswatini after several African nations withdrew airspace access for his presidential flight, according to officials in Taipei.21 Apr 2026-14:30
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Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced he is delaying an upcoming trip to the United States and the United Nations, citing the need to stay in Beirut.11 Apr 2026-18:57
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China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit North Korea this week for a two-day trip, Beijing said, as it prepares to host US President Donald Trump next month.09 Apr 2026-16:29
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Trump stated that he was excited for the "monumental" trip, which was initially scheduled for the end of March, and mentioned he would host Xi and his wife in Washington later this year.25 Mar 2026-22:49
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Five Armenian experts will travel to Baku on Friday to participate in a roundtable scheduled for 21–22 November 2025, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.21 Nov 2025-10:47
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A man wielding a knife was arrested near the U.S. embassy in Tokyo on Friday. A riot policeman was injured, though the severity of the injuries has not been confirmed, according to police sources.24 Oct 2025-10:35
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Blue Origin has successfully sent six passengers on a thrilling sub-orbital journey into space aboard its New Shepard rocket.31 May 2025-19:56
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