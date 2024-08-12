Baku to host climate action week ahead of COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

As Azerbaijan prepares to host COP29 in November, the city of Baku is gearing up to host the inaugural Baku Climate Action Week to engage and mobilize society ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, News.az reports.

Held under the auspices of the COP29 High-Level Champion, Nigar Arpadarai, Baku Climate Action Week will take place from Monday, September 30, to Friday, October 4. Baku Climate Action Week, in partnership with London Climate Action Week, the world's largest whole-of-society city-based climate action event, will feature a range of high-level international conferences alongside multistakeholder local and community events.The week will take place amid a busy calendar for the COP29 Presidency, highlighting the myriad ways the city of Baku and country of Azerbaijan are addressing climate change and inviting international collaboration to deliver climate action.Baku Climate Action Week is another important milestone in the deepening national conversation to accelerate action on climate change in Azerbaijan. Engaging everyone, from political and business leaders to local communities and young people, it will serve as an educational and inspirational platform to address Azerbaijan's current challenges due to climate change and explore the opportunities presented by the green transition.Announcing the launch of Baku Climate Action Week, the COP29 High-Level Champion, Nigar Arpadarai, said: “Azerbaijan is honored to host COP29 in November, and the Presidency is sparing no effort to make it a success, so we can enhance ambition and enable action on climate change. We know that cities and the private sector have a key role to play in driving climate solutions and supporting international diplomacy. This is why I, as COP29 High-Level Champion, and the COP29 Presidency are proud to host the inaugural Baku Climate Action Week.”COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev stated, “In such an important year for Azerbaijan, Baku Climate Action Week is another important milestone in the deepening national conversation to accelerate action on climate change in our country. Azerbaijan hopes to lead by example, and COP29’s vision of enhancing ambition and enabling action needs everyone, from both developed and developing countries, to play their part.As we prepare to welcome the world to COP29 in Baku this November, events such as Baku Climate Action Week bring together political and business leaders, local communities, and young people, providing an important educational and inspirational platform as we continue to address Azerbaijan's current climate change challenges and explore the opportunities presented by the green transition. Baku continues to explore and embrace renewable technology, reflecting Azerbaijan's vision; bringing people together to raise awareness of the benefits of this green transition on both a local and international level is a positive initiative. We hope that Baku Climate Action Week will be a major stepping stone towards COP29, showing our commitment to mobilizing climate action across the whole of society.”Mayor of Baku, Eldar Azizov, added: “In an exciting year for our city, and Azerbaijan, we are proud to have the responsibility of managing such a large-scale and high-profile event. November preparations are underway, and COP29 will host a world-class series of events. Baku is a city that has become accustomed to hosting global conferences, and this year is no different, with Baku Climate Action Week the latest example of this. We have selected the venues for the inaugural edition of Baku Climate Action Week to showcase various facets of Baku's rich cultural heritage, thereby contributing to the narrative of an ancient city and a nation undergoing transformation."Commenting on the partnership between London and Baku Climate Action Week, Nick Mabey OBE, Founder & Chair of London Climate Action Week, said: “We are delighted to have hosted the COP29 High-Level Champion and her team at London Climate Action Week (June 22–30, 2024). London’s unique model of whole-of-society mobilization has inspired similar weeks in Auckland, Sydney, and Dublin. We are proud to now be working with Baku.Curating the week’s activities, Programme Director for Baku Climate Action Week, Malini Mehra, said: “As the world will discover, Baku is an extraordinary city, with a key role to play in the history of the green transition. We’re excited to work with the COP29 High-Level Champion, the COP29 Presidency, Baku city, key stakeholders, and local communities to deliver the inaugural Baku Climate Action Week. We are thrilled to experience and collaborate with Baku ahead of COP29.This year’s key themes are energy transition, Cities/Built Environment, Water security, Food & Agriculture, SMEs and Green Skills.The first half of the week will showcase public institutions, academia, and the private sector. The second half will feature arts and culture.Further details, including a program outline for the week, will be available shortly on www.bakuclimateactionweek.az

