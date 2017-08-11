Yandex metrika counter

Baku to host Euro Tolerance festival

Baku to host Euro Tolerance festival

Euro Tolerance festival will be held in Baku in October, AzerTag reports.

Organized by the Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan, the festival will mark the 60th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome.

The festival will feature music performances, debates and discussions, film screenings, photo and video contests, and art exhibitions.

News.Az


