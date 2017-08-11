Baku to host Euro Tolerance festival
11 Aug 2017
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
Culture
Euro Tolerance festival will be held in Baku in October, AzerTag reports.
Organized by the Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan, the festival will mark the 60th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome.
The festival will feature music performances, debates and discussions, film screenings, photo and video contests, and art exhibitions.
News.Az