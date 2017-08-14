Baku to host Global Young Leaders Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nizami Ganjavi International Center will organize Global Young Leaders Forum on August 21-24 in Baku with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The committee told APA that the forum will be attended by about 50 young leaders and researchers from around the world, as well as representatives from prestigious programs such as Schwarzman, Rhodes, Fulbright, Marshall, Truman, Mitchell, Gates, and famous high education institutions like Oxford, California, Montpellier, Tsinghua, Leipzig, Georgetown, George Washington, Sorbonne, Sapienza, John Hopkins, Beijing, Princeton, Cornell, Yale, Stanford, Brown, Colombia, Liverpool, Chicago, Notre Dame, Michigan, Rotterdam, Barcelona universities and London School of Economics and Political Science, Paris School of Economics, and a number of young businessmen.



Moreover, nearly 20 guests, including former leaders of government of some countries, influential public figures as well as heads of major corporations will be invited to the forum.



The Global Young Leaders Forum is a new platform connecting young leaders with former and current heads of states and exploring many criteria of leadership.

News.Az

