Baku to host International Conference of Beekeepers in January 26-27

Baku will host the 5th Azerbaijan International Conference of Beekeepers on January 26-27, according to the country's Agriculture Ministry.

Representatives of the relevant government agencies, public associations and businessmen will also participate in the event. They will discuss preventing bee diseases, increasing the yield in beekeeping and supplying beekeeper products to Azerbaijani and foreign markets.

At the conference, scientists from Germany, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and Georgia will share their experience with local beekeepers, AzerTAg reported.

