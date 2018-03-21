Yandex metrika counter

Baku to host international education exhibition

Baku will host an international education exhibition on March 31.

The exhibition will highlight best higher education institutions, admission rules and scholarships. Universities from Turkey, Spain, US, UK, France, Italy, Germany, China, Kazakhstan, Singapore, Northern Cyprus, Switzerland, Russia and other countries will attend the exhibition, AzVision reports.

It will be organized in partnership with DAAD, Campus France and American Councils.

News.Az

 


honor Patriotic War martyrs

