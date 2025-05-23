Baku to host international scientific conference on Islamophobia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international scientific conference titled “Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling bias, shattering stigmas” will be held in Baku on May 26-27.

"The international scientific conference on Islamophobia aims at developing an academic platform for addressing worrying tendencies, targeting Muslims and the Muslim-majority nations," said Ravan Hasanov, Executive Director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, during a press conference ahead of the conference, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to him, the foreign partners of the conference include the G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Doha International Center for Interfaith Dialogue (DICID), Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, Council of Muslim Elders, Central Council of Muslims in Germany, EuLeMa - European Muslim Leaders' Majlis (Council), and the International Muslim Forum.

“The conference will bring together over 100 participants, including scholars, international experts, religious figures, and NGO representatives from up to 40 countries,” Hasanov noted.

He added that the conference will feature discussions on the "Global Trends in Islamophobia: Challenges and Responses," "Anti-Muslim Hatred in Politics: Legal Frameworks and Advocacy Strategies," "Islamophobia in Different Contexts: Regional Perspectives," "Islamophobia in Media and Digital Platforms: How Artificial Intelligence Systems Can Spread and Reinforce Islamophobic Bias," and other topics.

News.Az