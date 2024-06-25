Baku to host int’l forum on environmental sustainability

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku is set to host an international forum titled "Solidarity for a Green World: from Waste to Value for a Sustainable Future" on June 27-28, News.Az reports citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Organized by the Ministry and Temiz Sheher OJSC, the forum aims to showcase Azerbaijan's leadership in environmental protection on a global scale. It seeks to foster collaboration for a sustainable future, promote environmental solidarity and management practices, and disseminate best practices and innovative approaches to waste management.The event will gather UN envoys, representatives from various international organizations, several foreign countries, and other stakeholders.

