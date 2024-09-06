Baku to host Leaders' Summit as part of COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Leaders' Summit is scheduled for November 12-13 as part of COP29, according to Rustam Hasanov, advisor to Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, speaking at the international conference “Law & Climate” in Baku.



He noted that so-called thematic days are used for more effective organization of discussions during COP events.“This year also seven thematic days have been established. All the events, consultations, and negotiations to be held during COP29 will be grouped into appropriate days. This is the event that will be attended by the largest number of Heads of State and Government after the UN General Assembly, and it is also the focus of attention of the entire world community.The COP29 Chairmanship put forward 14 main initiatives. While defining these initiatives, the expectations of the world community towards Azerbaijan were also taken into account, and attention was paid to current issues. The key theme of this year's COP is the provision of climate finance. If there is finance on a topic, two parties are formed: the party that provides finance and the party that receives it. Although these parties disagree, they usually share a common theme, which makes the processes transparent.When we talk about climate finance, we mean dividing it between the parties based on transparent mechanisms and leveraging financial resources. This is one of the main objectives of our COP Presidency. The “Baku Global Platform for Climate Transparency” was established to enhance the principle of transparency. Under the platform, we encourage countries that are commercial parties to submit their own transparency reports by the 29th session to be held in November this year. Negotiations are underway with all parties on this. Most importantly, at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly to be held in New York, we will once again urge the parties to carefully consider this issue,” the advisor added.To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000-80,000 foreign guests.The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.A total of 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

News.Az