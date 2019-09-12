Baku to host meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey intergovernmental commission on economic co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

The eighth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey will be held in Baku on September 16, Trend reports on Sept. 12 referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister, Co-Chairman of the Commission from the Azerbaijani side Novruz Mammadov and Turkish Vice-President, Co-Chair of the Commission from the Turkish side Fuat Oktay.

The representatives of ministries, structures and other organizations that are members of the Commission from both sides will attend the meeting.

The current state and expansion of trade and economic ties between the two countries and the issues of ensuring the duration of economic relations are planned to be discussed at the meeting.

The Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey was created in accordance with the Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey, signed on November 2, 1992, in Ankara.

So far, seven meetings of the Commission have been held.

News.Az

