Baku to host meeting of CIS Armed Forces Chiefs of Staff Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 12, the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with the Secretary of the Council of Ministers of Defense of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states, Major General Yuri Dashkin, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani MoD told News.az.

Organizational issues related to the next meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forcesof CIS member states, which is planned to be held in Baku in October of the current year, were discussed during the meeting.

The parties decided to inspect the meeting venue and exchanged views on a number of other issues.

News.Az