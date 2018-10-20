Baku to host one of OPEC+ sessions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku is to host one of the session within OPEC+ in the first half of the next year, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said.

Report informs that, according to him, the date of the event is due to be specified in December: "A primary decision has already been passed in this regard. But the exact decision on this issue will be approved at the session of the monitoring commission due in December. The date will be specified. But the meeting itself is expected in the first half of the next year."

News.Az

