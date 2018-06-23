Baku to host two OPEC meetings next year
Baku will host two meetings of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 2019, AzerTag reports citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy.
The capital of Azerbaijan will host a gathering of the Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee in January, and then the 6th meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC ministers in the summer.
