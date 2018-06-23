Baku to host two OPEC meetings next year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku will host two meetings of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 2019, AzerTag reports citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy.

The capital of Azerbaijan will host a gathering of the Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee in January, and then the 6th meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC ministers in the summer.

News.Az

