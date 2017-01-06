Baku to host World Judo Championship 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

2018 World Judo Championship will be held in Baku.

Report informs that the due statement came from President of International Judo Federation (IJF) Marius Vizer.

Vizer spoke at the seminar for referees and coaches organized by IJF: “I am proud of administering such a seminar together with president of Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rovnag Abdullayev. The seminar has brought together about 400 delegates from 100 countries. We have changed some rules. We took this step to simplify Judo, make it more attractive and dynamic sport. I express my thanks to Azerbaijani state and SOCAR for joint work with us. I also express my thanks for support to Judo in Azerbaijan”.

Notably, the seminar kicked off today and will last two days.

News.Az

News.Az