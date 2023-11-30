Baku to host World Urban Forum in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the 3rd session of the Executive Council of the United Nations Human Settlements Program in Kenya, it was announced that the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) will be held in Baku in 2026.

According to the relevant UN resolution adopted in 2001, this Forum, held every two years in one of the cities in the world with the most authoritative and large-scale participation in the field of urban planning, is the largest global platform for studying rapid urbanization and its impact on urban development.

The World Urban Forum will become one of the largest events in the region. As part of the event, interested parties from both Azerbaijan and foreign countries - government officials, members of non-governmental organizations, specialists working in this field, experts, representatives of the private sector will unite to exchange ideas and will have the opportunity to acquire new knowledge and experience.on work.

News.Az