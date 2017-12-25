Baku Transport Agency cancels one more bus route

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of optimization measures of traffic routes, traffic route No 155 (Azadlig metro station-Mehdiabad settlement-Fatmai settlement) has been canceled.

Report informs that the due information came from the spokesperson of Baku Transport Agency (BTA) Mais Aghayev.

He said that the transportations of passengers via that route will be carried out by buses operating on traffic route No 108. In addition, the regular carrier of bus route No 170 (Memar Ajami metro station- Binagadi settlement) has been changed.

Despite the repeated warnings the carrier did not solve the drawbacks and not followed the defined requirements.

News.Az

News.Az