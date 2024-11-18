Baku unveils platform at COP29 to support countries with biennial transparency report preparation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev announced at COP29 that Baku has taken the lead in launching a new initiative aimed at supporting countries in preparing their Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs).

Speaking at the Ministerial Roundtable on Global Climate Transparency, Babayev highlighted that many countries, particularly developing nations, face challenges in preparing and submitting these critical reports, News.Az reports.In response, the COP29 presidency introduced the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform to help build capacity and assist countries in their reporting efforts.“We realise that many countries face difficulties in preparing and submitting their BTRs. This is why the COP29 presidency has launched the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform. The platform mobilises targeted capacity-building and supports developing countries in preparing their reports,” Babayev stated.The platform aims to complement existing transparency frameworks by fostering cooperation and enhancing the collective effectiveness of climate action efforts. It also encourages broad participation from various stakeholders across society, ensuring a collaborative approach to improving climate transparency worldwide.“The Baku Transparency Platform endeavours to promote universal participation in an improved transparency system,” Babayev added.The UNFCCC’s Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) are essential to the Paris Agreement’s Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF), designed to boost transparency, accountability, and trust among nations in their climate actions. These reports include key data on national inventory reports (NIR), progress towards Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), climate change impacts and adaptation strategies, as well as support for technology transfer, financial resources, and capacity-building.Per the Paris Agreement’s guidelines, all Parties must submit their first BTR and NIR by December 31, 2024. Least developed countries (LDCs) and small island developing states (SIDS) may submit their reports at their discretion. Submitted BTRs will undergo a technical expert review process and a multilateral review to assess each party’s progress.

News.Az