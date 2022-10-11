Baku urges int’l community to intensify pressure on Armenia for its war crimes

Baku demands the international community to intensify pressure on Armenia, which has committed numerous war crimes against the people of Azerbaijan, Leyla Abdullayeva, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday.

She made the remarks while speaking at a round table dedicated to the second anniversary of missile strikes carried out by Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja during the Second Karabakh War, News.Az reports.

Abdullayeva said the rocket attacks on Ganja were carried out in a deliberate manner.

“This is a war crime and constitutes a gross violation of the Geneva Convention. The missile attacks on the city of Ganja were carried out on the basis of hatred against the Azerbaijani people,” the spokesperson noted.

She stressed that not a single person has been held accountable for the war crimes committed by Armenia.

“We urge the international community to take a fair stance on this issue and intensify pressure on Armenia,” Abdullayeva added.

