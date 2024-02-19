Baku’s Old City featured in UNESCO world heritage calendar

Yandex metrika counter

Baku’s Old City, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been featured in the prestigious calendar published by the organization for the year 2024, News.Az reports.

Selected from among 1,157 historical monuments across 168 countries on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the monuments included in the calendar represent the epitome of human heritage.

The calendar aims to communicate the universal significance of these monuments, often regarded as the jewels of humanity, to a broader audience.

