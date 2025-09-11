Bali flood death toll rises to 14

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from this week’sfloods on Indonesia’s island of Bali has risen to 14, up from nine, a government official reported on Thursday.

While the heavy rain has ceased, water levels are gradually receding across most affected areas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Two people are missing in the tourist hub's capital of Denpasar and 125 rescuers have deployed in the search for them, disaster mitigation agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said. He added that more than 500 people have been evacuated to schools and mosques.

Torrential rains on Tuesday and Wednesday caused floods in Denpasar and six of Bali's eight regions, blocking major roads, including access to the island's international airport. There were also landslides in some areas.

Most of the deaths occurred when people were swept away after rivers burst their banks, Abdul said.

No foreigners were among the casualties, the agency said. There were no reports of flight cancellations on Thursday.

Rescuers are still pumping water out of several flooded buildings and around 500 military personnel have been deployed to clear streets of mud, debris and rocks.

"The peak of the rain has passed and generally the waters have receded. Now, we are focusing on clearing mud from the streets," Abdul said.

Heavy rain also caused flooding in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara where four people were killed.

