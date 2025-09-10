Deadly Bali floods kill at least 2 - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Severe flooding hit Bali’s Jembrana Regency and Denpasar early Wednesday following relentless rains, leaving two people dead and forcing residents to evacuate their homes.

Authorities identified the victims as 23-year-old Nita Kumala, a pregnant resident of Pengambengan village, and 38-year-old I Komang Oka Sudiastawa from Dangin Tukadaya village, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

#Bali under water: heavy rains cause #Floods .



In Bali, heavy rains have caused massive floods. Houses and roads are flooded, some buildings have collapsed. Videos of the aftermath are actively circulating on social networks. pic.twitter.com/2zxaNfBnfi — News.Az (@news_az) September 10, 2025

Nita, who was two months pregnant, was swept away by strong currents while riding a motorcycle with her husband, Bilal Ramdhan. Bilal managed to escape, but Nita’s body was later found in a nearby swamp.

Komang Oka drowned late Tuesday after reportedly slipping while checking floodwaters around his house. His nephew said he likely struck his head before being swept away.

The heavy rainfall has submerged large parts of Jembrana, including the Denpasar-Gilimanuk highway, causing massive traffic jams. In Denpasar, the Badung River overflowed, inundating homes in Wanasari, North Denpasar. Residents reported floodwaters reaching rooftop level around 1:30 a.m. local time.

“I was shocked when the water came into my house and goat pen. We tried to save our belongings, but most furniture was destroyed. Thankfully, our livestock survived,” said Hajah Husnah, a local trader.

Authorities have urged residents in low-lying and riverside areas to remain vigilant, as heavy downpours are expected to continue.

