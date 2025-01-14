Baltic leaders come together to boost sea security plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO members bordering the Baltic Sea gathered in Helsinki on Tuesday to discuss growing threats to critical infrastructure and strengthen regional security through the new "Baltic Sentry" initiative. Hosted by Finland and Estonia, the summit culminated in a joint declaration focused on protecting undersea cables, pipelines, and other vital infrastructure, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The meeting was called at Nato’s request following Finland’s interception of the Eagle S oil tanker, suspected of damaging undersea cables on Christmas Day.Finnish President Alexander Stubb praised the summit as a success and highlighted Finland’s response to the incident as an exemplary operational model for other nations.Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the launch of the Baltic Sentry operation, which will boost surveillance in the region through frigates, maritime patrol aircraft, and drones. "This mission sends a clear message: hostile actions against critical infrastructure will not go unnoticed or unanswered," Rutte stated.The operation aims to increase vigilance and address threats posed by Russia’s shadow fleet, a network of older, poorly insured vessels often linked to sanctions evasion and maritime sabotage. The fleet has been implicated in recent infrastructure damage incidents.Finland’s President Stubb underscored the importance of the measures. "This initiative raises the threshold for damaging infrastructure and strengthens deterrence," he said.Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal described Finland’s handling of the Eagle S case as a "textbook example" of operational excellence. The Finnish authorities’ swift action, which included seizing the tanker and investigating its involvement in cable damage, was lauded throughout the summit.Finland will now brief Nato allies on the operational steps taken during the Eagle S incident, enabling other member states to replicate the approach when addressing threats to infrastructure.The summit emphasised the need for enduring solutions. Leaders agreed to enhance technological capabilities for monitoring maritime activity and to strengthen international maritime law to counter hybrid threats in shared waters.The Baltic states also committed to tighter collaboration between Nato and the European Union. A joint task force of legal experts will explore measures to address gaps in existing laws to tackle sabotage and hybrid influence.Addressing the broader geopolitical landscape, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said the recent incidents in the Baltic Sea demonstrate deliberate actions by hostile actors. "Three major violations in just over a year suggest this is no accident," he remarked.Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson added, "We are not at war, but neither are we at peace. The grey areas in global security are becoming increasingly critical."The meeting also touched on upcoming challenges for Nato, including the transition to a new U.S. presidency. President Stubb expressed hope for continued unity within the alliance despite anticipated shifts in American foreign policy under President-elect Donald Trump.Stubb summarised the summit as a demonstration of solidarity and resolve among Baltic Nato states. "A common adversary strengthens our unity," he said, adding that Nato’s presence in the Baltic Sea would continue to grow in the coming months.The Helsinki summit concluded with a ten-point action plan to bolster Baltic Sea security. This includes increasing Nato’s presence in the region through enhanced patrols and surveillance, utilising modern technologies for more effective maritime monitoring, and fostering closer coordination between Nato and EU member states. Additionally, Finland will provide detailed briefings to Nato allies on its response to the Eagle S incident, allowing other nations to adopt similar measures against threats to critical infrastructure.

News.Az