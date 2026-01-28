Bangkok urges remote work as air pollution worsens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Wednesday urged both the public and private sectors to implement work-from-home measures as air pollution across Thailand’s capital surged to unsafe levels.

In a statement, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration called for cooperation on remote working from Thursday to Friday, warning that PM2.5 dust pollution is expected to reach unhealthy “orange” levels in more than 35 districts of the city, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Chadchart said the deterioration in air quality is being driven by large-scale biomass burning in neighboring provinces, compounded by “closed” weather conditions. He explained that a temperature inversion has created a “lid effect” during the morning hours, trapping pollutants close to the ground.

Referring to satellite imagery and expert assessments, the governor noted that areas affected by the burning of agricultural waste expanded rapidly over a short period. The resulting influx of smoke has pushed concentrations of ultrafine particles to hazardous “red” levels in four eastern Bangkok districts as of Wednesday morning.

Authorities have advised residents, particularly vulnerable groups, to avoid outdoor activities and to wear protective masks. Chadchart added that schools will remain open, but with strict safety measures in place to protect students and staff.

