Delhi air quality hits ‘severe’; GRAP-III enforced

Delhi’s air quality worsened to the “severe” category on Saturday morning (December 13, 2025), prompting authorities to implement Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) announced the emergency measures to curb pollution in the capital and neighboring regions.

Stage 3 restrictions include a ban on construction and demolition activities across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Authorities are also expected to enhance monitoring of industrial emissions and enforce stricter vehicular pollution control measures, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The severe pollution levels come amid winter weather conditions, low wind speeds, and increased particulate matter from vehicular traffic, construction, and crop-burning in nearby states. Anti-smog guns are being deployed to sprinkle water in critical areas as an immediate mitigation step.

Officials have urged residents to limit outdoor activities, use masks when stepping outside, and take precautions for vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have warned that if air quality deteriorates further, Stage 4 of GRAP, with more stringent measures, could be enforced.

News.Az