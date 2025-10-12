Bangladesh begins typhoid vaccination drive targeting 50 million children

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bangladesh rolls out nationwide typhoid vaccination campaign to protect around 50 million children aged 9 months to 15 years, News.Az reports citing the Peninsula.

Bangladesh's Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum on Sunday officially launched the campaign in Dhaka. The month-long drive will provide free injectable typhoid vaccines until Nov. 13.

Bangladesh has received a supply of typhoid vaccines from the global vaccine alliance Gavi.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, typhoid infection rates in Bangladesh are notably high compared to many other countries.

Data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021 indicates that nearly half a million people contract typhoid annually in Bangladesh, resulting in about 8,000 deaths.

Alarmingly, children account for 68 percent of these fatalities.

News.Az