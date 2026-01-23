Bangladesh blocks Rohingyas from polls over security

Officials warn that any attempt to involve Rohingyas in election activities will be subject to immediate and serious action.

According to the official order, "Rohingyas will not be allowed to approach polling centers, and any attempt to involve them in election-related activities will be treated as a serious offence".

Law enforcement agencies have been directed to strengthen their presence in and around Rohingya camps, particularly focusing on controlling unauthorised movement before and on election day.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also highlighted the need for close coordination between local administrations, camp authorities, and security agencies to maintain law and order throughout the election period.

Officials also noted that some Rohingya camp residents have previously been included in voter lists, raising fears that they could cast ballots in the upcoming election.

Authorities have ordered strict monitoring of voter lists to ensure no Rohingya individuals are able to participate.

Meanwhile, recent reports from the Naf River area of Cox’s Bazar and the Chittagong Hill Tracts have revealed the emergence of a new and heavily armed Rohingya group, with organised training activities underway over the past six months.