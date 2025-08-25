Bangladesh says it cannot provide more resources for Rohingya refugees

Bangladesh has run out of capacity to allocate additional resources for its 1.3 million Rohingya refugees, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said on Monday, calling on the international community to deliver a sustainable solution.

Speaking at a conference marking the eighth anniversary of the mass exodus, Yunus stressed that hosting the refugees has strained Bangladesh’s economy, environment, and governance, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He urged global actors to prepare a practical roadmap for repatriation, saying: “We don't foresee any scope whatsoever for further mobilisation of resources from domestic sources, given our numerous challenges.”

Half of the Rohingya in Bangladesh are children, most of whom fled a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar that the U.N. described as “ethnic cleansing.” Attempts at repatriation in 2018 and 2019 collapsed over refugees’ fears of persecution.

On Monday, tens of thousands of Rohingya in Cox’s Bazar staged rallies carrying banners reading “No more refugee life” and “Repatriation the ultimate solution.” Refugee leaders said years of conferences and talks had failed to improve their situation.

The crisis has deepened as another 150,000 Rohingya arrived over the past year amid renewed fighting in Myanmar’s Rakhine state between junta forces and the Arakan Army.

News.Az