Bangladesh quake death toll rises to 9

A strong earthquake hit near Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, on Friday, killing at least nine people and injuring more than 300, authorities confirmed.

The 5.5-magnitude quake struck at 10:38 am (0438 GMT) near the city of Narsingdi, about 33 kilometers (16 miles) from Dhaka, according to the US Geological Survey, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The tremor sparked fear and chaos, with many in the Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people at home on their day off.

AFP reporters in Dhaka saw people weeping in the streets while others looked shocked.

The interim government's press office said at least nine people were killed and more than 300 people were injured.

At least 14 buildings were damaged, and fire broke out at a power station but was later brought under control.

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus expressed in a statement his "deep shock and sorrow over the news of casualties in various districts".

He added that the government was taking "all necessary measures".

Nine people were taken to hospitals in Dhaka with serious injuries, according to the government's health department.

The shaking lasted for 26 seconds, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, which recorded the magnitude as 5.7.

"The situation is being closely monitored, and all relevant departments have been directed to immediately go to the field to assess any possible damages," Yunus said.

The 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner was selected to lead the country after a mass uprising toppled the government last year. Elections are slated for February 2026.

The tremors on Friday were felt as far as the Indian city of Kolkata, more than 325 kilometers (about 200 miles) away from the epicenter.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage in India.