Bangladesh to deploy over 80,000 army personnel during general election

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 80,000 Bangladesh Army personnel will be deployed in Bangladesh to assist the civil administration in ensuring security during the country's general election slated for February next year, an adviser said here Monday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

At a press briefing in Dhaka, Bangladesh's Home Affairs Adviser Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said members of police, Rapid Action Battalion, Border Guard Bangladesh and other forces will also be deployed to ensure security during the national election.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has instructed the Election Commission to organize the general election before Ramadan, the first time since a mass uprising toppled then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year.

The month of Ramadan is set to begin on Feb. 17 or Feb. 18 next year.

News.Az