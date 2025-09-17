Bank of Canada reduces interest rate to 2.5%, first cut since March

The economy has seen a number of developments since July that influenced the bank's unanimous decision to cut rates, Macklem explained. But the U.S. trade war is still playing a significant role in the country's overall economic outlook.

"The Canadian economy is being affected by both U.S. tariffs and the unpredictability of U.S. trade policy," Macklem said.

A snapshot of the Canadian economy

GDP declined in the second quarter, as the central bank expected, and exports to the U.S. fell after businesses initially front-loaded on inventory in response to U.S. tariffs. Some businesses have pulled back on their investments.

Tariffs continue to have a "profound effect" on key Canadian industries such as auto, steel and aluminum — as do additional tariffs on copper and lumber and Chinese tariffs on canola, pork and seafood, Macklem said.

Meanwhile, the Canadian economy has lost more than 100,000 jobs in the last two months and the unemployment rate has climbed to 7.1 per cent.

In addition to significant job losses in tariff-exposed sectors, employers in other industries are pulling back on hiring as uncertainty plagues the Canadian economy, Macklem explained.

Consumer spending was stronger than expected in the second quarter, but that could change as job market weakness weighs on Canadian households, he added.

However, "we're not expecting a recession" if the U.S. maintains its current tariff policy toward Canada, Macklem told reporters. He cautioned that would change if the tariff regime escalated.

"Looking forward, we have seen more stability in U.S. tariffs since July, and in that sense, at least some of the near-term tariff uncertainty has declined," he said. As such, the bank isn't being as forward-looking as it usually is.

Most economists expected the central bank to cut rates on Wednesday, especially on the heels of a muted August inflation report.