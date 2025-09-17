Canada appoints Chrystia Freeland as Special Representative for Ukraine’s reconstruction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada will appoint former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland as Special Representative for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Sept. 16.

Freeland, who resigned earlier the same day as Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, will take on the new role amid Ukraine’s urgent need for recovery funds. Kyiv faces a $10 billion “funding gap” for 2025 reconstruction projects, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal warned in April, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“As a former G7 Minister of Finance, Foreign Affairs, and International Trade with deep relationships and understanding of Ukraine and its economy, Chrystia is truly uniquely positioned for this timely and essential work towards a better future for Ukrainians and peace in Europe,” Carney said in a statement.

Freeland, who has Ukrainian heritage and speaks the language, previously served as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister.

Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts come as Russia continues to target civilian infrastructure in drone and missile attacks. On Sept. 16, at least seven civilians were killed and 49 injured in strikes across Ukraine, regional authorities reported.

Rebuilding Ukraine is expected to require up to $1 trillion, according to Shmyhal. Allies have pledged support: in July, the Netherlands committed €300 million ($356 million) toward recovery through 2026, while the EU is considering a reparations loan funded by frozen Russian assets.

News.Az