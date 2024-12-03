Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $79 mln with settlements on December 2
The Central Bank of Russian Federation | Bank of Russia
The sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on December 2, 2024, in the amount of 8.4 bln rubles ($79 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website, News.az reports citing TASS.
The Central Bank sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on November 29 in the amount of 8.3 bln rubles.
The Bank of Russia carries out purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the yuan-ruble instrument.
