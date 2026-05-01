Banksy confirms "blinded by the flag" statue in central London is his work - VIDEO

Banksy confirms "blinded by the flag" statue in central London is his work - VIDEO

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Crowds gathered in Waterloo Place near Pall Mall in central London after Banksy confirmed he was behind a newly installed sculpture signed with his name.

The artwork depicts a suited man stepping forward while holding a large flag that covers his face, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

The statue appeared earlier this week in St James’s and quickly attracted attention from passersby, tourists and street art enthusiasts, many stopping to take photographs.

Police barriers were later placed around the work as visitors continued to gather at the site. The elusive street artist confirmed the piece after speculation online over whether the sculpture was authentic.

The installation follows a series of Banksy works that have drawn large crowds in London and other cities.

News.Az