Barcelona clinch La Liga title after victory over Espanyol

+ ↺ − 16 px

Barcelona secured their 28th La Liga title following a decisive win over Espanyol on Thursday.

The match saw Lamine Yamal break the deadlock in the 53rd minute, putting Barcelona ahead, News.Az reports.

In the dying moments of the game, Fermín López sealed the win with a goal in the 90+6 minute, confirming their triumph and handing Barcelona the coveted La Liga trophy.

The triumph came just days after Hansi Flick’s side delivered a thrilling 4-3 win over archrival Real Madrid, marking their fourth consecutive Clásico victory across all competitions this season. That result all but ended Madrid’s hopes of retaining the league crown.

Although Real Madrid kept the title race mathematically alive with a win over Mallorca on Tuesday, Barcelona's performance against Espanyol ensured they would not need to wait any longer to celebrate the championship.

News.Az