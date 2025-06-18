Barcelona sign goalkeeper Garcia on six-year contract
Barcelona have secured the signing of goalkeeper Joan Garcia from Espanyol by activating his €25 million (£21.3 million) release clause.
The 24-year-old will join officially on Friday with the Spanish champions handing him a six-year contract, News.Az reports citing BBC Sport.
Arsenal and Manchester United were also linked with Garcia, but he has opted to remain in his native Spain.
Since his debut for Espanyol in 2021, he has made 67 appearances for the club.
Garcia helped Espanyol win promotion to La Liga in 2023-24 and played a key role in their top-flight survival last season - making the most saves (146) in the division.
He has yet to earn a senior cap for Spain but featured in their age-group sides and won gold with their Olympic team in Paris last summer.
Barcelona are looking to provide competition for first-choice keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who spent most of last season on the sidelines after suffering a ruptured patella tendon in September.
Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny came out of retirement at 35 to provide cover, playing 30 games in all competitions and helping them win La Liga, but his short-term deal expires at the end of June.