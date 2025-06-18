Barcelona sign goalkeeper Garcia on six-year contract

The 24-year-old will join officially on Friday with the Spanish champions handing him a six-year contract, News.Az reports citing BBC Sport.

Arsenal and Manchester United were also linked with Garcia, but he has opted to remain in his native Spain.

Since his debut for Espanyol in 2021, he has made 67 appearances for the club.

Garcia helped Espanyol win promotion to La Liga in 2023-24 and played a key role in their top-flight survival last season - making the most saves (146) in the division.