Bashar al-Assad releases first statement since fall of Syria's regime

Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued his first statement since fleeing the country following the fall of Damascus, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Assad aired his statement on the official Syrian President Telegram channel. However, despite his post, it is unclear whether he was the one who wrote it and who is in control of the social media page.According to the statement, he fled from Syria to Russia on December 8th, the day after Damascus fell. The former Syrian President expressed his determination to continue the battle.“This [leaving Syria for Russia] took place a day after the fall of Damascus, following the collapse of the final military positions and the resulting paralysis of all remaining state institutions,” said Assad. “At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge. The only course of action was to continue fighting against the terrorist onslaught.”“When the state falls into the hands of terrorism and the ability to make a meaningful contribution is lost, any position becomes void of purpose,” said Assad.Assad fled the capital following an offensive from the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), and, on December 9th, Russian media reported he had arrived in the country and had been granted asylum. He said in the statement that he remained in the capital “carrying out [his] duties” until the rebels attacked.“With no viable means of leaving the base, Moscow requested that the base’s command arrange an immediate evacuation to Russia on the evening of Sunday 8th December,” said Assad in the statement.However, according to the BBC, Assad was nowhere to be found, as the Syrian Prime Minister, Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali, could not reach him while the HTS was making its way through Syria, capturing city after city until reaching Damascus.Meanwhile, the Islamic group is forming a transitional government, marking the end of al-Assad’s 24-year reign over Syria.

News.Az