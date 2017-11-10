Battle Flag presented to military unit of the Air Force

+ ↺ − 16 px

A solemn ceremony of Battle Flag presentation to the military unit of the Air Force was held.

The event was attended by the Deputy Minister of Defense - Commander of the Air Force Lieutenant-General Ramiz Tairov.

After the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and shehids (martyrs) who died for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence, Commander of the Air Force conveyed the congratulations of the Minister of Defense on a field day to military personnel.

Then the Battle Flag, issued on the basis of the relevant decree of the President of Azerbaijan, was handed over to the commander of the military unit, and National Anthem of Azerbaijan was performed.

The event ended with the withdrawal of Battle Flag and the passage of a solemn march of military personnel.

News.Az

