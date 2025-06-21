Bayern defeat Boca to reach Club World Cup last 16

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bayern Munich secured a place in the last 16 of the Club World Cup after a gritty 2-1 victory over Argentina’s Boca Juniors on Friday.

Goals from Harry Kane and Michael Olise helped the German giants overcome a determined Boca side in a closely contested match, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Kane's strike gave the German champions the lead only for Miguel Merentiel to equalise, but Olise popped up with a late winner.

After defeats for Paris Saint-Germain against Botofogo and Chelsea against Flamengo, Bayern bucked the trend of European teams falling to South American opponents with an accomplished victory in the Group C encounter.

"It was a big performance from the guys, we knew it wasn't going to be easy, coming into a hostile environment with hot weather. In the first half we should have been two or three up then in the second they put us under a bit of pressure," said Kane.

"They got the momentum but once they scored we shifted it back in our direction," added the England forward.

Hard Rock Stadium was packed to the rafters with Boca fans who once again brought incredible passion and noise to the NFL stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins.

But Bayern set about quieting the 63,587 crowd with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka taking charge of midfield and the movement of Bayern's frontline stretching the Boca defence.

The German side thought they had the lead in the eighth minute when a corner from Olise passed untouched through a crowded six-yard box and into the net.

But the referee was called to the monitor for a VAR review where he was able to clearly see that Serge Gnabry had blocked and tangled with Boca goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin, and the effort was ruled out.

Ten minutes later, however, Bayern had the breakthrough when Boca were unable to fully clear a ball into the box and Kane pounced with a clinical left-foot shot into the bottom corner.

Bayern smelled blood and pushed for a second -- Olise found Gnabry on the right and his low ball across goal was just inches away from the sliding Kingsley Coman.

Boca desperately needed to find a foothold in the game and they came close when a thundering free-kick from Kevin Zenon was punched out by Manuel Neuer.

Moments later Zenon tested the Bayern keeper again with another fierce strike which Neuer punched away.

News.Az