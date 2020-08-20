Bayern Munich beat Lyon to reach Champions League final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bayern Munich battled past a stubborn Lyon side to set up a mouth-watering Champions League final showdown against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

The German juggernaut was forced to weather some early pressure from the French side, but took the lead after 18 minutes thanks to Serge Gnabry's stunning strike into the top corner. The 25-year-old doubled the lead soon after, pouncing on an uncharacteristic miss by strike partner Robert Lewandowski to tap the ball into an empty net.

Lewandowski did eventually get his customary goal, rising highest at the far post to nod home Joshua Kimmich's free-kick late on and end any lingering hopes Lyon had of a comeback.

The 3-0 scoreline is certainly not reflective of the end-to-end entertainment that was on display; Lyon will be left ruing a number of missed opportunities which could have have changed the course of this tie.

It had been 10 years since Lyon last reached a Champions League semifinal, but the underdog in Lisbon showed no early signs of being overawed by the occasion.

Bayern Munich had lost its last four Champions League semifinals coming into this evening and the opening exchanges would have given Lyon confidence that it could extend that run.

