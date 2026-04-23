0.38 ERA: Ohtani unstoppable, until this night

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Shohei Ohtani continues to look nearly untouchable on the mound-but even he couldn’t do it all on Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ two-way superstar delivered another dominant pitching performance, tossing six scoreless innings and lowering his ERA to an astonishing 0.38. Yet, in a surprising twist, his remarkable 53-game on-base streak came to an end in a quiet night at the plate, News.Az reports, citing MLB.

Ohtani struck out seven batters while allowing just five hits and no walks against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Out of his 91 pitches, he reached triple digits seven times—showing elite velocity even late in the outing.

At one point, he retired nine straight hitters, keeping the Giants completely off balance. His most intense moment came in the sixth inning, when San Francisco threatened with runners in scoring position. Ohtani responded like a true ace—striking out Casey Schmitt with three consecutive sweepers to escape the jam.

Despite his brilliance, the Dodgers couldn’t capitalize.

Facing a strong outing from Giants pitcher Tyler Mahle, Los Angeles’ offense struggled all night. Ohtani himself went 0-for-4, ending his on-base streak—one that tied Shawn Green for the longest by a Dodger since the franchise moved to Los Angeles in 1958.

The game remained scoreless until the seventh inning, when reliever Jack Dreyer gave up a decisive three-run homer to Patrick Bailey, sealing a 3-0 win for San Francisco.

Why this game stands out:

Ohtani’s ERA (0.38) is now among the best in MLB

His 53-game on-base streak ends—one of the longest in Dodgers history

Dodgers offense fails to support another elite Ohtani start

Even in defeat, Ohtani’s performance reinforced one thing: he remains one of baseball’s most dominant and unique forces. But on this night, it wasn’t enough.

News.Az