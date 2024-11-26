Yandex metrika counter

Bayern Munich to host Paris Saint-Germain in key Champions League clash

  • Sports
  • Share
Bayern Munich to host Paris Saint-Germain in key Champions League clash
Photo: Getty Images

Bayern Munich will welcome Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the Allianz Arena on Tuesday for a highly anticipated Champions League match. Both clubs are in strong form domestically, setting the stage for an exciting encounter.

The Matchday 5 fixture kicks off at 2000 GMT, with Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs appointed to officiate, News.Az reports.

Currently, Bayern Munich are in 17th place in the group with six points, while PSG sit in 25th with four points.

Ahead of the match, PSG manager Luis Enrique spoke about the similarities between his team and Bayern Munich, emphasizing their shared style of play, which includes high pressing, possession dominance, and aggressive tactics. "The stats say that we're very similar in defense, attack, possession, and chance creation. The problem is that tomorrow there will only be one ball. Whoever doesn’t have it will suffer," he said.

PSG are currently top of Ligue 1, having recently defeated Toulouse 3-0 on Friday, extending their lead to six points over second-place Monaco.

Bayern Munich's coach, Vincent Kompany, praised the strength of PSG, calling them one of the best teams in Europe, likely among the top 10. "They have a lot of individual quality and a very good coach. They have speed and ability on the ball. Both teams will want to win. We're playing at home. It's an absolute priority for us," Kompany stated.

Bayern Munich also enjoyed a dominant 3-0 victory over Augsburg last Friday, with Harry Kane scoring a second-half hat-trick to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to six points.

Tuesday:



Slovan Bratislava - AC Milan

Sparta Prague - Atletico Madrid

Manchester City - Feyenoord

Bayern Munich - Paris Saint Germain

Inter Milan - Leipzig

Barcelona - Brest

Bayer Leverkusen - Salzburg

Sporting - Arsenal

Young Boys - Atalanta

Wednesday:



Crvena zvezda - Stuttgart

Sturm Graz - Girona

Liverpool - Real Madrid

PSV - Shakhtar Donetsk

Dinamo Zagreb - Borussia Dortmund

Celtic - Club Brugge

Monaco - Benfica

Aston Villa - Juventus

Bologna - Lille

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      