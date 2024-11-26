Bayern Munich to host Paris Saint-Germain in key Champions League clash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bayern Munich will welcome Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the Allianz Arena on Tuesday for a highly anticipated Champions League match. Both clubs are in strong form domestically, setting the stage for an exciting encounter.

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

The Matchday 5 fixture kicks off at 2000 GMT, with Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs appointed to officiate, News.Az reports.Currently, Bayern Munich are in 17th place in the group with six points, while PSG sit in 25th with four points.Ahead of the match, PSG manager Luis Enrique spoke about the similarities between his team and Bayern Munich, emphasizing their shared style of play, which includes high pressing, possession dominance, and aggressive tactics. "The stats say that we're very similar in defense, attack, possession, and chance creation. The problem is that tomorrow there will only be one ball. Whoever doesn’t have it will suffer," he said.PSG are currently top of Ligue 1, having recently defeated Toulouse 3-0 on Friday, extending their lead to six points over second-place Monaco.Bayern Munich's coach, Vincent Kompany, praised the strength of PSG, calling them one of the best teams in Europe, likely among the top 10. "They have a lot of individual quality and a very good coach. They have speed and ability on the ball. Both teams will want to win. We're playing at home. It's an absolute priority for us," Kompany stated.Bayern Munich also enjoyed a dominant 3-0 victory over Augsburg last Friday, with Harry Kane scoring a second-half hat-trick to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to six points.Slovan Bratislava - AC MilanSparta Prague - Atletico MadridManchester City - FeyenoordBayern Munich - Paris Saint GermainInter Milan - LeipzigBarcelona - BrestBayer Leverkusen - SalzburgSporting - ArsenalYoung Boys - AtalantaCrvena zvezda - StuttgartSturm Graz - GironaLiverpool - Real MadridPSV - Shakhtar DonetskDinamo Zagreb - Borussia DortmundCeltic - Club BruggeMonaco - BenficaAston Villa - JuventusBologna - Lille

