BBC apologizes for 'involuntary' slur aired during BAFTA

British actor Robert Aramayo triumphed over established stars Timothee Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio to win the best actor prize for his portrayal of a man with Tourette's syndrome in "I Swear", News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The film was inspired by the real-life story of Tourette's campaigner John Davidson whose life has been irrevocably changed by the condition.

Davidson shouted the N-word as "Sinners" actors Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan, who are both black, presented the award for special visual effects.

Actor Alan Cumming, the ceremony's host, apologised for the language viewers may have heard during the broadcast.

But the BBC did not edit the offending language out of its broadcast which was shown on a two-hour delay on Sunday evening. It was edited out of the version on the BBC's streaming service on Monday morning.

"Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the Bafta Film Awards," a BBC spokesperson said.