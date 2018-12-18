Beijing hosts Azerbaijan-China friendship concert

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijan-China friendship concert took place in Beijing, with the organizational support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Chinese National Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, supported by Azerbaijan’s embassy in this country, the foundation said in its website.

Among the spectators of the concert, one of the events implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation towards popularizing and promoting the Azerbaijani culture abroad, were officials of the People’s Republic of China, including Chairperson of the Chinese National Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Li Xiaolin, as well as officials of the Communist Party, Foreign Affairs Ministry, the People’s Government of Beijing, and others.

Before the concert, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov and Deputy Chairperson of the All-Chinese People’s Political Consultative Board National Committee Shao Kahn addressed the event.

Then, Azerbaijani masters of art appeared on the scene. The spectators welcomed the performances of the Azerbaijani masters of art with prolonged applauses. Presentation of Chinese music pieces on tar, as well as by ashygs was a true surprise for the audience.

The concert took place in the framework of cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Chinese National Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. Last year, a memorandum was signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Chinese National Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries on friendship and cooperation.

The delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov met, in the framework of the Beijing visit, with Deputy Chairperson of the All-Chinese People’s Political Consultative Board National Committee Shao Kahn and chairperson of the Chinese National Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Li Xiaolin, where cooperation between the two countries was discussed.

The delegation, which included Assistant to First Vice-president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, Chairperson of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs Fuad Muradov, became familiarized with the museum of the Chinese National Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

News.Az

News.Az