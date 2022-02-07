Beijing Olympics: 11 new coronavirus cases detected

+ ↺ − 16 px

China detected 11 COVID-19 cases among people that came to Beijing for the Olympic Games, Zhao Weidong, spokesperson of the organizing committee, told journalists, News.Az reports.

New arrivals on February 6 totaled 142 people, including 65 athletes and officials and 77 related persons. PCR tests showed seven athletes and officials and four related persons were infected.

The Games will end on February 20.

News.Az