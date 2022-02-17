Beijing Olympics: No new coronavirus cases registered among new arrivals

Beijing Olympics: No new coronavirus cases registered among new arrivals

+ ↺ − 16 px

No new coronavirus have been confirmed among the participants in the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, the organizing committee said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports.

On February 16, seven people entered China, all of them listed as "other stakeholders." Following PCR testing at the airport as well as at the Olympic village, no new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected.

The 24th Winter Olympic Games are running in the Chinese capital from February 4 to 20, 2022.

News.Az