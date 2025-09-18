Belarus and Tajikistan outline future cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus and Tajikistan are strengthening trade and economic relations following the 18th meeting of the Belarus-Tajikistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Dushanbe, with participation from Belarusian Agriculture and Food Minister Yuri Gorlov.

The meeting was co-chaired by Tajikistan ’s Minister for Agriculture Qurbon Hakimzoda. Members of both delegations, heads of state bodies, and representatives of scientific and production structures from the two countries took part in the work as well, News.Az reports citing BelTA

The parties summarized the results of bilateral interaction and discussed prospects for cooperation in key areas: the agro-industrial complex and food security, personnel training and the development of agricultural science, industrial cooperation, education, science, and interregional ties.

The commission positively assessed the growth trends in trade between the countries and noted significant potential for its further expansion. Particular attention was paid to the diversification of supplies and increasing the volume of trade in agri-food products.

“The promising nature of creating joint ventures and deepening industrial cooperation on the principles of mutual benefit was emphasized. Such projects can become the basis for sustainable economic partnership. An important outcome of the meeting was the signing of the protocol of the 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, which formalizes the agreements of the parties and will serve as the basis for the implementation of specific measures,” the press service said.

The meeting was preceded by an exhibition and tasting of Belarusian-produced goods, which featured meat and dairy products, including the best samples of Belarusian cheeses. Plans are in place to sign contracts, agreements, and commercial deals following the event.

