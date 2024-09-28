Belarus anticipates approval as BRICS plans to expand by 10 new members

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov announced on Saturday that the BRICS economic bloc is poised to welcome about 10 new members at its upcoming summit in Kazan, Russia, in October, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Ryzhenkov said Moscow, which holds the BRICS chairmanship this year, is finalizing the list of nations for the bloc's expansion. He expressed optimism that Belarus’s application for membership would be approved.Founded in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, BRICS added South Africa in 2011. Despite further expansion in December 2023, with six new members joining, the bloc has chosen to keep its original name.

News.Az