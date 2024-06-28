Belarus deploys MRLS Polonez squadron at state border

+ ↺ − 16 px

A squadron of multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) Polonez has been deployed to cover sections of the state border as part of the ongoing inspection of the Belarusian army, the Defense Ministry said, News.Az reports citing BelTA.

Belarus’ Armed Forces continue undergoing a snap inspection of combat readiness. The Defense Ministry said that MRLS Polonez units have also been deployed to cover sections of the state border.Asked whether the unit is ready to carry out missions within the framework of the snap inspection the MRLS Polonez squadron commanding officer noted that the unit had been put on combat duty with full combat ammunition loads.“In accordance with the complicated existing situation near the State Border of the Republic of Belarus and in accordance with the assigned mission the squadron moved to the designated area with a full combat ammunition allotment and has assumed combat duty targeting assigned facilities. We are ready to carry out missile strikes at targets up to 300km away within 20 minutes,” the unit’s commanding officer said.BelTA reported earlier that units of the Ukrainian army, including special operations forces and special units of the Central Intelligence Office of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, which are located in the responsibility area of the Zhitomir branch of Ukraine’s border service, have been recently reinforced. According to the State Border Committee, border guard personnel of the Mozyr branch of the State Border Committee of Belarus used combat weapons and jamming solutions to stop the violation of the air space by a quadcopter flying from Ukraine’s territory deep into the Republic of Belarus on 26 June.

News.Az