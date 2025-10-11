Yandex metrika counter

Belarus launches sudden military inspection, places army on highest alert

Belarus launches sudden military inspection, places army on highest alert
The Belarusian Defense Ministry has launched an unannounced inspection of the country’s armed forces, placing them on the highest state of alert, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to the statement, the exercise is being conducted under the supervision of the State Secretariat of the Belarusian Security Council, News.Az reports, citing TASS.


